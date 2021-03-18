Symphony Orchestra performs March 18

The BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra will perform on Thursday, March 18 from 7-9 p.m. The performance will be broadcast on BYU-I’s livestreaming website.

The Symphony Orchestra is one of the premier orchestral program ensembles at BYU-I. The symphony performs full orchestral literature from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Symphony Orchestra presents bi-annual operas, performs Sacred Music Series and features student and professional guest soloists. An audition is required to become a member.

This concert includes Joseph Suk Mediation on an old Bohemian Choral and Bela Bartok Divertimento for String Orchestra. Andrew Allphin, a music faculty member, will be featured as a guest soloist in the concert, performing Johann Baptist Georg Neruda trumpet Concerto in E flat.

This concert will be under the direction of Robert Tueller. Along with the Symphony Orchestra, he also directs the University Baroque Ensemble and cello studies.

Tueller has a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Early Music Performance and a Master of Music degree in instrumental conducting at the University of Southern California. He also has a bachelor’s degree in violoncello performance from Utah State University.

After previously directing orchestra programs at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the University of Montana-Missoula and Modesto Junior College, Tueller became a BYU-I faculty member.

Tueller played principal cello with the Los Angeles Baroque Orchestra, and he was an assistant conductor for the Los Angeles Mozart Orchestra. He is the principal cellist of the Idaho Falls Symphony and was a featured soloist during their 2016-2017 season.

“Symphony orchestra has been smaller than a normal semester to accommodate the campus social distancing requirements,” Tueller said. “We are performing for a livestream only — no one will be in the audience.”

Without COVID-19 restrictions, the Symphony Orchestra would have more performers and a live audience.

