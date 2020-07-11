Tabletop gaming rolls into Rexburg

Nerd Geek U, a tabletop game store, recently opened in Rexburg, in addition to their location in Rigby.

From the live action role playing community to Dungeons and Dragons game nights, Pokemon GO raids or renaissance festivals, Rexburg has an active nerd-culture.

Nerd Geek U aims to be an advocate for this culture.

People don’t have to roll a perception check, a common D&D phrase for attempting to assess a situation, to understand why either. Nerd Geek U celebrates tabletop games, card games, comic books and LARPing.

Spencer Walther, BYU-Idaho alumnus and avid dungeon master, expressed his excitement, saying “To find high-quality figurines and books I would need to order them online and wait a few weeks. This changes things.”

Now Walther and the rest of Rexburg’s D&D community have an outlet, as the owners have described the Rexburg location as having a lawfully good focus, a phrase used to determine the integrity of one’s D&D persona, on role-playing games.

The co-founder of Nerd Geek U, who asked to be referred to as Kingpin, and Rick’s College alumnus, said, “Rigby is actually the larger tabletop hub, like a gaming center for the trading card games. This one here is going to be more focused on role-playing games. We’re going to have four distinct RPG rooms in this facility as well. It’s one of the things that people really ask for. The focus of this location is not just Magic. We have a lot of stuff that we have in the works for Rexburg.”

For now, however, the focus will be Rexburg, as it only recently opened in June.

To find more information about clubs, programs and events hosted by Nerd Geek U, visit its website.

