Take a look at the Teacher Education Society

The Teacher Education Society is an academic society at BYU–Idaho that helps students studying education improve their teaching skills, participate in volunteer opportunities and connect students with similar career interests.

This year the society added a branch called the Service Committee, according to Olivia Giles, a junior studying elementary education and the president of the organization.

She said the committee helps find service opportunities in the community so students can gain the experience they wouldn’t in the classroom.

“The Teacher Education Society had the amazing opportunity to go to Hubbard Elementary and help run their Halloween carnival,” said Emilee Prologo, a freshman studying elementary education.

The members ran games, served food, helped kids with crafts and much more on Oct. 11.

“This was such an amazing opportunity,” said Emilee Prologo, a freshman studying elementary education. “In preparing to go into the education field, every chance we have to work with children is preparing us for the future. I am so incredibly thankful for the amazing opportunity to interact with the kids.”

The society also participated in BYU-Idaho’s Spirit Week parade on Saturday, Oct. 12. They carried a banner and handed out candy to the crowd.

“This was a very good opportunity to get the Society name out there,” Giles said. “Being in the parade was super worth it, and it was super fun to be able to give candy to the kids watching the parade.”

The service opportunities help students get involved and gain experience prior to graduating and entering the workforce.

“(It) gives real-world opportunities to students so that the students can have the classroom experience along with real-world application,” Giles said.

For those interested in joining the Teacher Education Society, find more information here.