Take a look at the technology changing at BYU-Idaho

In recent years, there have been a lot of updates on the technological side of BYU-Idaho. Changes have occurred within I-Learn and the school’s website, as well as the physical computers and software used on campus.

Through dealing with the changes each day, students have various experiences that have shaped their thoughts and opinions about these new updates.

“I like how you can change your major through I-Plan instead of having to sit down with someone,” said Elise Dudley, a sophomore studying public health. “Being able to do that on your own time…is super helpful.”

I-Plan has undergone a lot of changes in recent months.

“I feel like the New Student Checklist was a good idea,” said Olivia Jenkins, a senior studying computer information technology. “Having a checklist of things that new students have to get done in order to be fully admitted or get ready for classes.”

Along with approval of the changes, students on campus also have different improvement ideas for BYU-I’s website.

Cristian Belleville, a junior studying history, said it would be a good idea to clean up the site by taking down irrelevant pages. He talked about how often information can be difficult to find on the website.

Halle Andrew, a sophomore studying fine arts, said that it’s frustrating when the ‘404 error’ pops up after searching for various resources on the website.

Jeff Dunster, the web communication coordinator, said the web browser has been the same for the past eight and a half years. Despite the lack of advancement with the browser, they have made progress with mobile web pages being more responsive.

Something that Dunster and his department are working on is personalization for the website.

“When you go to the website, you would see the info you need, but your roommate would see something different according to what they need,” Dunster said.

There have been a lot of updates in progress with outside sources as well.

“We have modernized our connectivity,” Dunster said. “We’ve been working with Google and optimizing our pages so that Google knows what really is right and what is not. I like to think that we are helping to build a virtual university.”

Tim Andersen, the BYU-I technology support manager, talked about the modernization of the technology used on campus.

“I think a lot of what’s changed is the availability of resources to students and an ever-evolving focus on trying to improve the experience for…really everybody, both on…campus, and online and international students,” Anders said.

Andersen said that BYU-I has an interesting model called “The Three Imperatives,” which focuses on raising quality, lowering relative cost and serving more students.

There are many different actions being taken all over campus to modernize and improve our connectivity with one another and the school. Many rely on student feedback and have said that they love to hear it.

Dunster said that his department runs on feedback. Next time a student has an idea or concern, send it in, don’t stew in it.