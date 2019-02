WATCH: Take a tour of Communication Professor, Brother Mawlam’s office

Brother Mawlam, from England, houses a variety of pieces in his space in the Jacob Spori building including personal art depictions, tripod and camera bags and a variety of texts on his bookshelf.

Mawlam, a video production teacher on campus explains the contents of his office as “bits and bobs” that showcase his interest in video.

A stack of books rest against his computer that he uses as “reference material” that include classic artists such as Michelangelo, Leonardo and Caravaggio.