Take your speech from better to best

The Presentation Practice Center, a resource on campus for students to improve their public speaking skills, will be hosting an event on Feb. 9 at the Manwaring Center Little Theater at 7:00 p.m. to help students take their speeches from better to best.

This Valentine’s Day-themed event will help students create — as the PPC promotes — “a swoon-worthy speech.”

The Better to Best event will include short presentations filled with advice and guidance from tutors at the PPC on how to enhance students’ public speaking skills.

Following the presentations, students will be invited to participate in mini activities to put the things they’ve learned into practice.

“The Better to Best event is sponsored by the PPC to offer tools and tips to help students become better public speakers,” said Katelyn Reedy, student director at the PPC and a senior studying communication.

Noah Bozue, a junior studying communication and a tutor at the PPC addressed the fact that public speaking can be a challenging task to undertake.

“Public speaking is one of the only talents in the world I feel like nobody has at birth,” Bozue said. “Anybody can learn anything about speaking. There’s a lot of really great tutors and assets to learn from if you attend this event.”

Bozue noted that although public speaking can be challenging for most, it is necessary to learn.

According to Pan Communications, “Communications…allows us to form connections, influence decisions, and motivate change.”

Bozue will be presenting at From Better to Best, tutoring students on how to choose a topic for speeches and demonstrating how to create an effective outline. He plans to teach students to take the way they feel about a particular subject they’re passionate about, and create a fine-tuned and professional speech from those feelings.

Reedy spoke of her previous experiences from attending the From Better to Best event.

“One semester in particular, a tutor spoke on presentations and PowerPoints and how to utilize them in a way that looks both professional and moves your story along,” Reedy said. “Honestly I’ve used those tips every semester since.”

Not only has Reedy applied the tips she’s learned, but she’s gotten praise for her application as well.

“I’ve gotten compliments in classes on how professional and simple my PowerPoints have been just because of that one workshop. It has made a huge difference,” Reedy shared.

The PPC will also be offering an option for students to join virtually through Zoom.

To set up a one-on-one appointment with a PPC tutor, visit the PPC in the David O. McKay Library, Room 164, and set an appointment up with the receptionist, or by scheduling online through I-Plan.

Simply log on to I-Plan, click tutoring, select a class, then click on the “Presentation Practice Center” button.