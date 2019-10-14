Taking on Idaho: From Bettembourg to Rexburg

Cliff Glaesener, a sophomore studying business, moved to America from a town in Luxembourg, called Bettembourg. At 15 years old, Cliff Glaesener found himself 4,685 miles away from his Eurpoean home.

Glaesener had to adjust to the culture and language barrier as he came to Florida speaking Luxembourgish, French and German but not English.

“The shock was the English,” Glaesener said, smiling. “The language, you know? The slang. I felt like I was finally around my people.”

After serving a full-time mission in San Francisco, Glaesener said the greatest challenge of moving from Luxembourg to the United States came when he started studying at BYU-Idaho.

“The biggest adjustment for me moving to Rexburg was being surrounded by so many members,” Glaesener said.

With Catholicism being the predominant religion in Bettembourg, Glaesener was one of very few members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his town. He and his brothers were often the only members of the Church in their school.

Another adjustment for Glaesener was the weather.

“It’s way too cold here,” Glaesener said, laughing. “It snows in Bettembourg, but it doesn’t get as bad as it does here. It’s abnormally cold here. It snowed in September. That’s not normal.”

For Glaesener, adjusting to Rexburg is more than just being surrounded by members and the cold weather. It also means getting involved in activities he enjoys and keeping himself busy.

“I like being outdoors and going on hikes,” Glaesener said. “There are lots of things to do outside and places to hike inRexburg when it’s warm. I like playing basketball and hitting the gym too.”

When winter comes around, hiking and other outdoor activities are not as accessible, but that doesn’t stop Glaesener from keeping himself busy.

“Be patient with the cold,” he said. “Stay busy. This is a good time to be busy because it’s starting to get cold and there isn’t much to do once the winter hits. Stay on top of your homework and make time for things you enjoy to do. And of course, eat good food.”

Despite the language and weather differences, both Bettembourg and Rexburg share a similarity.

“Bettembourg is very diverse,” Glaesener said. “There are lots of immigrants there. Similar to BYU-Idaho, people come to school here from all over the country. I like that about Rexburg.”

Although Glaesener has adjusted to the lifestyle and weather in Rexburg, he still reminisces on memories from his childhood in Luxembourg.

“Luxembourg means a lot to me. I have so many good memories there, like going to Schueberfouer with my family in the summer and being so close to France, Germany and Belgium. There is so much to do in Luxembourg and the people are awesome. If I could go back today, I would.”