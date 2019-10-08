Talking about talking

Lauri Arensmeyer, student records and registration faculty member will speak on the importance of communication at Tuesday’s Devotional. Her main concern is to address the importance of word usage.

“Sometimes we are not mindful or intentional about what comes out of our mouth or what we type,” said Arensmeyer.

As part of her job, Arensmeyer meets up with other school representatives to become aware of how the words she uses come across. Her goal is to raise awareness in using more polite and kind language in everyday usage.

She explains that her intent with this address is to thought-provoking in the way that we communicate. “It’s something that I’ve made my own mistake at and learned from and it’s something that I’m teaching my office right now to be better at,” Arensmeyer said.

She advises BYU-Idaho students and faculty members to prepare for Tuesday’s devotional by participating in the discussion board online.

Her council is to self-evaluate daily language usage, “Recognize that just as much as we want to look good visibly, we want to sound good too” she said.