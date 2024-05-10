Talking Hands ASL Workshop holds an event every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building, room 286.

Talking Hands teaches signs to all students who want to learn ASL.

Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing students are welcome to join. Every BYU-Idaho student is welcome.

Students are invited to stay as long as they want. It is encouraged to stay for the entire workshop and enjoy a refreshment after.

The recent Talking Hands event was held by two students, Kendal Murray and Reagan Smith, who teach beginner signs.

“Honestly, we just want to expose people to ASL a little more. At least for me, I’ve noticed that I’ve met a lot of people on campus that are like, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted to learn ASL,‘” Murray said.

Games are played to help improve student‘s knowledge of ASL. Recent signs taught in class included name spelling, conversation starters and simple words.

Competitions are held to see who can guess the correct sign the quickest.

Different categories of signs are focused throughout the lesson. Simple signs are practiced first and progressively become more difficult as the class continues.

Tips are given to help students remember specific signs. They are encouraged to practice with a partner.

“I’m hard of hearing, so it’s nice for me to know on the occasions I can’t hear. It’s good to have this. My friends were also deaf and hard of hearing,” Smith said.

Talking Hands has been available for students for over three years and will continue to be hosted every Tuesday this semester.