Talking on The Spot

The Spot, BYU-Idaho’s podcast station, hosted their first-ever live podcast in The Crossroads on Dec. 5. Their motto is, “Where we talk about what you’re talking about.”

The topic people are talking about is Star Wars.

The hosts swapped stories of their earliest Star Wars memories and bantered about various characters in the franchise. Emma Eller, a senior studying communication, facilitated the event. The hosts of the podcast included four communication majors: Alec Miller, a junior; Adam Small, a senior; and Skyler Timmins, a senior.

The hosts began by discussing a somewhat recent internet sensation: “Baby Yoda.”

“They created the cutest thing known to man,” said Adam Small, referring to the creators of The Mandalorian.

The big-eyed green child led to a more in-depth discussion on The Mandalorian, Disney’s newly released television show about a Mandalorian renegade bounty hunter.

After the immediate discussion, the hosts called up three audience members to verbally participate in a Star Wars trivia Kahoot. The hosts also extended the competition to anyone in the Crossroads.

This ignited a race between competitors.

User “Harry Potter” faced “Thanos” to win a prize for having the most Star Wars knowledge.

Ultimately competitor “KilltheYounglin” won.

This was The Spot’s last show of the semester but with their return in the Winter 2020 semester, The Spot offers students practicum credits and hands-on experience with radio. It also acts as a creative outlet for some students.

“It’s really cool because we have complete creative control over the podcast,” said Emma Eller. “We pick the topics. We have to follow the honor code, but we have complete control over what we do and what we talk about.”

The Spot can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and BYU Idaho’s website