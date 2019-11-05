Talking without sound

BYU-Idaho students gather for the American Sign Language Club every Tuesday night at 7:00 pm in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building.

The ASL club is for all students, whether they are fluent in sign language or beginners seeking to learn.

ASL club allows students to learn letters, words and basic sentences, enabling them to have small conversations with deaf students. More fluent students meet together and have conversations in sign language.

Landon McCarl, a sophomore studying business management, experiences the world differently than most; he’s deaf. McCarl leads the ASL club and teaches sign language.

McCarl has 75% hearing with his cochlear implants. Although there are advances in technology, he said he enjoys being deaf and communicating with those around him in sign language.

“I have the best of both worlds,” McCarl said.

Brooklyn Price, a sophomore studying child development and interpreter, helps the club operate effectively.

“ASL club is a really good opportunity for hearing people to learn ASL because there are 10 people who are deaf on campus,” McCarl said. “If they know ASL, they can communicate with the deaf students and they don’t feel so alone.”

Hannah Garner, a freshman studying child development, said she enjoys coming to the club to meet students she wouldn’t have normally known.

“I’ve seen so many people pick up ASL really fast, and I’ve noticed that the deaf students get really excited when you try,” Price said. “If people try, emphasis on try, to communicate using ASL, it doesn’t matter if they are really fast or ‘baby signers.’ The deaf students like it, and they feel that connection.”