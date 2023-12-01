With the Christmas tree-picking season starting, Idahoans need to remember to get a state permit before picking out their holiday evergreen. Targhee’s Christmas tree permits are available now until December 31.

Before purchasing the permit, Forest Service asks buyers to familiarize themselves with the requirements, the overview and other tree-specific details. The information can be found at the Forest Service website

Permits cost $15 for trees up to 20 feet, and are limited to one tree per house. To buy a permit, visit the Caribou-Targhee section on the government’s recreation.

Permits can also be bought from local ranger offices and participating vendor locations.

“A portion of the permit fees goes towards soliciting additional vendors to make obtaining a permit more convenient, increase staffing during peak use periods to better assist with information and directions, increase compliance patrols and checks (and) provide safety to the public,” said Tom Silvey, timber program manager in a press release.

Because of the severe weather conditions in Idaho, road conditions can worsen and may close for safety. Visitors can use the Forest Service website to track road closures.