TA’s Online v.s. In Person

When it comes to finding jobs, students have pursued positions through the BYU-Idaho Career Center on BYU-I’s website. One popular job is a Teaching Assistant — more commonly known as a TA. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the work of a TA has evolved.

According to the BYU-I website, “TA training will look different in preparation for this coming semester. Whereas in the past the training was done in-person in a classroom/lab, we have transitioned to asynchronous online training.”

This system allows students to work online as they continue evolving during COVID-19. Upon starting as a TA, Lydia Pedersen, a sophomore studying English education, said she was nervous at first. Now she’s happy to have a guaranteed, online job helping international students for English Connect during the pandemic. Her overall goal is to “encourage students to continue learning” as she provides feedback and support on their reading and writing, from a distance.

Pedersen discussed how being a TA is a good position to start with since it helps her practice teaching. She also finds it a good way to connect with other people. The job feels like a class of its own according to Pedersen, with certain hours dedicated to class time. She recommended students check the BYU-I job board and ask teachers if they need a TA for future semesters.

A student TA named Kenedy Peterson, a junior studying early childhood education also assists several online and in-person classes this semester.

Peterson explained that she was understandably nervous and not 100% confident in working with Zoom equipment such as projectors, cameras and speakers. However, throughout the semester Peterson explains that she now has a good feel for it and understands the features of Zoom.

When it comes to in-person classes, she assists in sanitizing. Peterson wipes down each seat and makes sure students are wearing their masks.

In Peterson’s experience as a new TA, she learned that having excellent communication with the instructor is key to the success of her overall work performance.

She stated that being “in harmony with the teacher” is essential in the learning process for the students and everyone else involved. She has also learned skills that will aid her with her future pursuits of education and teaching. Peterson explained how she learned to set up the classroom for hybrid learning and can make sure all the right things are connected.

Now she feels she’ll be ready to handle the responsibility and pressure of online learning when she enters the public school sphere.

As a warning to any student hoping to do TA work in the future, Peterson explained that “the work can be exhausting” when doing other classes simultaneously, but it’s still important to help students and gain experience.

Becoming a TA has changed as COVID-19 has affected lives at BYU-I, but students can still work the TA position and learn what they need in preparation for their future careers.