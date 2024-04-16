The public open house for the Taylorsville Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened for tours this past week in Taylorsville, Utah.

A news conference and tours were held for the media on April 9 with participants including Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah area president; Elder James R. Rasband, assistant executive director in the Temple Department; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency.

Guests will tour the temple through April 12. The public open house began April 13 and will continue until May 18, excluding Sundays. Admission to the public open house is free. Online reservations are recommended.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the sacred building in two sessions on Sunday, June 2, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to congregations in the Taylorsville Utah Temple district.

The Taylorsville Utah Temple is visible to motorists traveling on Interstate 215, the Belt Route. The temple is located on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley at 2603 West 4700 South.

“I hope that members and friends will take advantage of this open house while everyone is able to come in and see the temple, to feel the peace that I think they’ll feel here, to have an experience,” Elder Rasband said. “I hope, where they’ll be able to pause for a minute and think about God or Heavenly Father or the God of this universe and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are different from meetinghouses or chapels where members gather for Sunday worship services. A temple is considered a house of the Lord, where the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other sacred agreements that unite families for eternity.

“As the Church grows, more temples will be built so that more families can have access to that greatest of all blessings, that of eternal life,” said President Russell M. Nelson, as he announced the Taylorsville temple in the October 2019 general conference. “We regard a temple as the most sacred structure in the Church. Whenever plans are announced to construct a new temple, it becomes an important part of our history.”

The Taylorsville Utah Temple is one of the Church’s 30 houses of the Lord either dedicated, under construction undergoing renovation or announced in Utah.