Teacher Education Society trains future teachers “to gain a light” for their students

Writer William Arthur Ward once said, “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”

The Teacher Education Society’s Make It Matter conference will be held on Saturday Feb. 23. The motto of this conference is, “Teach Students; Not Standards.”

Kayla Edwards, the marketing director for the Teacher Education Society and a senior studying English Education, came up with the motto.

“We choose the motto because a lot of times we have the issue as we go into education of knowing exactly what standards need to be met, but we don’t know how to effectively teach our students so they can embody what we teach and apply it,” Edwards said.

Edwards believes poor teaching happens more often than we think.

“There are a lot of standards, especially in a public school setting, that need to be met,” Edwards said. “A lot of teachers stick with the exact same way of teaching that has been done for years to meet those standards.”

The purpose of this conference is to help future teachers break that cycle of just doing enough to meet standards and show them how to teach students to understand the material and apply what they learn.

Students who attend this conference can expect a keynote speaker, workshops and other speakers that will focus on the motto. The goal of this conference is to give students the experiences that they wouldn’t get in classes.

“Our focus has been to provide meaningful experiences for future teachers, that will develop skills not taught in campus classes,” said Nathan Potter, president of the Teach Education Society and a senior majoring in mathematics education composite.

“I hope that future teachers will gain skills from the workshops that they can take to their classrooms, get important questions answered in our content breakout sessions and will come and leave inspired by the keynote speakers to push forward in benefiting the lives of K-12 students,” Potter said.

Potter believes this conference will help the future teachers carry the information they teach to inspire their students.

“I want these future teachers to gain a light that can be carried to their students that need it,” Potter said.