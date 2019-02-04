Teachers of Rexburg: Sister Platt

Platt was a young girl at the time of this fast, and this started her love for Ethiopia.

“I was a young girl and we participated, and it stirred in me something that I cannot even put words to,” Platt said. “I knew I had a work to do in that country. I tucked it into my little heart and it was dormant for a long time, but when I started my Ph.D. I met some women who were doing work there, and I got that feeling in my heart and knew that I needed to do this.”