Data Science Society is teaching students how to analyze

Sharing is caring!











The Data Science Society announced its clients for the spring semester on May 1.

The society is working with several companies and some on-campus groups to optimize their procedures and programs.

One of their off-campus clients is Lineage Logistics. The society is optimizing the company’s forklift paths in their warehouse and designing the robotics of their conveyor system.

One on-campus project is for the Construction Management Department. The society is developing a program to match potential employers and internships with students based on location desires and work interests.

The other on-campus project supports the Student Consult on Teaching, or SCOT, program. It processes survey responses and develops programs and dashboards to compile them for analysis.

“Data science is a place where anybody is welcome, regardless of background or programming ability or math ability, at any point during the semester,” said Saffra Parks, a senior studying data science and the president of the society.

For those inexperienced in math and programming, the society has a boot camp, to teach members how data science programming, or math, programming and statistics, works. They can stay in the boot camp until they feel ready for the projects.

According to information Hathaway provided at the meeting, the society’s goal is to “Build resume quality experiences that leverage your course work, build career-defining relationships through participation, see glimpses of what you will experience in employment.”

The society is not just for data science majors. They have members from sociology, family studies, statistics, economics, mathematics, chemistry and computer science programs.

“(The society’s meeting) provides a space to pull our class learning into business related work in the field of data science,” said J. Hathaway, a statistics professor and the faculty advisor for the society.

The society hopes to give students of any background analytical and programming skills.

“I think that any major could benefit from data science,” said Cali Almeida, a junior studying data science. “It teaches skills that everyone could use.”

The society started in 2017 after several students contacted Hathaway wanting more experience in analytics outside of the classroom. Hathaway said the society has grown a lot since then. The first semester only had 10-15. Last semester they had 35-40, and they expect the number to be closer to 50 during the spring semester.

The society will continue to meet every Wednesday in the STC room 341 at 6 p.m.