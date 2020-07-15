Teaching online: Yoga edition

Maybe you’ve busted a move or two in a Zumba class at your local gym, or even attempted a headstand in pilates, but have you ever been to BYU-Idaho’s free fitness classes? Even amidst this global pandemic, BYU-I still offers these fitness opportunities, only now it’s entirely online.

For yoga instructor, Teryn Bloomfield, a junior studying exercise physiology, her class had its fair share of ups and downs.

During Winter Semester 2020, Bloomfield taught yoga on campus. Now teaches remotely twice a week and loves it.

“I love teaching at home because it gives us a unique opportunity to try things that we wouldn’t be able to do because of space and constraint with trying to do it in class,” Bloomfield said. “At home individuals have more room and can try things without feeling like they are going to knock someone over, or feel awkward that people are watching them. Individuals are able to try and do things they normally wouldn’t. I hope especially those with anxiety can feel comfortable trying it at home and get comfortable with yoga. That way they can feel more confident to join us when we are back in person.”

Despite the benefits of teaching yoga from home and her luck with technology running smoothly, Bloomfield has experienced other challenges.

“It is hard to not be able to interact with my students,” Bloomfield said. “I love the feedback of some of the students that would attend my class on a weekly basis. I miss them letting me know how it has changed their life, how they enjoyed the workout, or just getting to know and talk with them before and after class.”

Bloomfield normally has around 45 students attending her Instagram Live but misses the perks of teaching in a classroom.

“In person, you can create a certain type of environment you can’t convey being remote,” Bloomfield said. “I can’t teach in the near dark like I can at school. I can’t create that calming environment, and I also feel like I am yelling to make sure people can hear me on their devices.”

Bloomfield considers herself the type of person who cares what others think. As a result she becomes strict with herself and her time.

“With online classes I have learned to let that go and just chill out a bit, and learn to be with myself on the mat teaching what I love,” she explained. “If we go over time a bit it isn’t such a huge deal because there is not another class waiting. So I can create that for others … to be with themselves on the mat.”

Through the ups and downs, online teaching provided Bloomfield with the desire to try new things.

“This is a time to let myself and others challenge ourselves in a new way we may not have before,” Bloomfield said.