Teachings and announcements from Saturday evening April 2020 General Conference

Gerrit W. Gong

Near the end of his talk, Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, called for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to continue to grow and improve by reaching out to each other.

“In these times, we can learn much of God’s goodness and our divine potential for God’s love to grow in us as we seek Him and reach out to each other.”

Laudy R. Kaouk

Laudy R. Kaouk, a young woman from Utah and one of the youth to speak in general conference, shared how the Priesthood power can help and bless the lives of youth.

In Kaouk’s talk, she mentioned five primary ways the Priesthood can bless us, namely through blessings, patriarchal blessings, sacrament and repentance, temple attendance and spiritual upliftment in times of distress, anxiety or depression.

Enzo S. Petelo

Enzo S. Petelo, another youth speaking from Utah, said, “Our service in and with His priesthood brings together those who are dedicated to following and living the Lord’s teachings with exactness, which I personally know can be difficult as we face the challenges of youth. But uniting with these fellow servants of the Lord in accomplishing His work will help to strengthen us against the adversary’s temptations and deceptions.”

Jean B. Bingham

Jean B. Bingham, the Relief Society General President, gave a call to action in her talk about the Priesthood.

Bingham called for members of the Church to leave behind the “cultural bias” and for men and women to work side-by-side as joint members in the Church and families as “we strive to overcome cultural bias and instead embrace divine patterns and practices based on foundational doctrine.”

Henry B. Eyring

In his talk, President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency, referenced Jesus Christ’s preparation throughout the Restoration. He talked about the Lord preparing the Kirtland Temple before restoring certain priesthood keys to the earth and other examples such as FamilySearch and how the youth now often take control in teaching and working in family history.

He also asked members to sacrifice and prepare for the work the Lord has asked the members to do as “He invites you to the work.”

Dallin H. Oaks

President Dallin H. Oaks, the First Counselor in the First Presidency, was one of several that taught about the Priesthood in the Church and homes.

He taught that a father “has no need to have the direction or approval of one holding priesthood keys in order to perform his various family functions. These include counseling the members of his family, holding family meetings, giving priesthood blessings to his wife and children or giving healing blessings to family members or others.”

He also taught that in the absence of a priesthood holder, the mother of the household has the authority to preside over the home and is “instrumental in bringing the power and blessings of the priesthood into her family through her endowment and sealing in the temple.”

Russell M. Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson praised the members of the Church for instituting his recent call for members to use the correct and full name of the Church and again promised that as this happens, the members and Church will be blessed.

He also called for another world-wide fast on Palm Friday, April 10, for the COVID-19 pandemic.