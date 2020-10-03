Technology allows general conference to be heard everywhere

The Saturday afternoon session of 190th Semiannual General Conference began with Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, announcing the names of those sustained and released from church leadership positions. For the names of those newly called and released visit The Church’s newsroom.

Sustainable Societies

Elder Todd D. Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about how the people of Enoch lived in unity.

“Rooted in gospel principles, these virtues include integrity, responsibility and accountability, compassion, marriage and fidelity in marriage, respect for others and the property of others, service, and the necessity and dignity of work, among others,” said Elder Christofferson said in his talk.

He continue on, speaking of the “bitter fruits” of the “sexual revolution” including adultery and abortion.

Finding Joy

Brother Steven J. Lund, Young Men General President, spoke of the sacrament as a presentation of scared emblems — each representing Jesus Christ — as he told the story of a decon with cancer.

“Every time a deacon holds a sacrament tray, we are reminded of the sacred story of the Last Supper, of Gethsemane, of Calvary, and of the garden tomb,” said Lund.

All Nations, Kindreds, and Tongues

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, could not be present due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

He spoke of Joseph Smith receiving the Book of Mormon and how it has blessed the world today.

“Beginning with 5,000 printed copies of the 1830 first edition of the Book of Mormon, some 192 million copies of all or part of the Book of Mormon have been published in 112 languages,” said Elder Gong. “Current Book of Mormon translations include most of the 23 world languages spoken by 50 million people or more, collectively the native tongues of some 4.1 billion people.”

Elder Gong shared that President Russell M. Nelson has testified to over 100 different nations of our Savior Jesus Christ.

There was Bread

Christopher W. Wadell of the Presiding Bishopric emphasized the importance of the Self-Reliance Services. Created by the church to invite anyone to learn self-reliant principles and prepare for one’s future needs.

“In an ever-changing world we must prepare for uncertainties, said Bishop Wadell. “Even with better days ahead, we know that the temporal peaks and valleys of mortality will continue. As we seek to become temporally prepared, we can face the trials of life with increased confidence, peace in our hearts and, like Joseph in Egypt, we will be able to say, even in stressful circumstances, “there was bread

More information is available for anyone on the church website.

The Exquisite Gift of the Son

“Sometimes exquisite pain comes not from sin, but honest mistakes, the actions of others, or forces beyond our control,” said Elder Matthew Scott Holland, General Authority Seventy.

Elder Holland taught that tribulations and the pains of life are caused by many different things.

“Brothers and sisters, suffering in righteousness helps qualify you for, rather than distinguishes you from, God’s elect” said Elder Holland.

The Culture of Christ

Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, spoke on how cultures in our day divide people. He encouraged listeners to remember the culture during the time of Adam and Enoch. He spoke of how the culture of Christ, unites {{his}} God’s children rather than separating them.

“It may seem that culture is so heavily imbedded in our thinking and behavior that it is impossible to change,” said Elder Jackson.

He continued, sharing that members of The Church can partake in a culture of personal revelation.

God Will Do Something Unimaginable

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke about having a firm foundation in our lives. He said that the global pandemic did not come as a surprise to God, therefore it is a part of His plan.

“It is my witness that though at times we may feel buried by the trials of life, or surrounded by emotional darkness, the love of God and the blessings of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ will bring something unimaginable to spring forth,” said Elder Uchtdorf.

Elder Uchtdorf expressed that the Lord will not leave his children alone.

“However, the pandemic is revealing new and more creative ways of reaching out to the honest in heart,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “The work of gathering Israel is increasing in power and enthusiasm. Hundreds and thousands of stories attest to this.”

Visit The Church website to watch the Women’s session of Conference or other sessions here.