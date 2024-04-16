At the April 2024 194th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a line of hundreds of people circled the perimeter of the historic tabernacle as attendees waited for stand by tickets and to watch a live stream of the conference inside the tabernacle.

“So this last conference, the tabernacle was closed because of construction, and there was a limit on the tickets that we could give out,” said Elder Richardson, a service missionary at Temple Square. “But now because there’s not as much construction at least not in anyone’s way, we’re able to open this up.”





Due to the construction of the Salt Lake City Temple and parts of Temple Square, the Tabernacle has not been used to stream General Conference for the last few years.

The construction has also limited the number of people that are able to attend General Conference in person, leaving a number of empty seats in the conference center across the street.

In January, construction was completed on the northwest plaza grounds between the conference center and tabernacle building and was opened to the public. The construction continued on the southwest plaza, closing the gardens between the tabernacle and the assembly hall.

Utah locals and visitors from afar gathered at Temple Square in hopes of finding extra tickets, and many were redirected to the stand by line. While not everyone was able to receive a stand by ticket, many stayed to watch conference from the tabernacle or on the manicured grounds of the square.

“I’m actually so excited,” said Nicole Gamez, who waited in the stand by line. “Because normally I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna have to listen to out in the gardens’ but now that it’s open… that’s really nice because now we can all watch it in here so it makes me happy that we are past COVID and and all that. Even if it’s not in (the conference center), its close enough.”

It is expected that Temple Square renovations will be completed in 2026. For more information on construction, visit Church News.