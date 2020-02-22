Testing… 1, 2, 3, testing

A quartet briefly performed in The Crossroads on Feb. 21, giving students a hint of what they can expect at the Barbershop Music Festival on Feb. 22.

Choral assistants are in charge of deciding who stars in the festival, whether it’s student quartets or professional groups.

“(Barbershop music has) very, very tight harmonies … which means that basically the notes are really close together,” said Phyllis Moyers, a senior studying music education. “There’s a lot more dissonances … It’s a really, really cool sound … It’s meant to be really, really advanced. Like you have to be really in tune with the people around you; you have to be really focused on what you’re doing. It’s a very unique style.”

In a press release, BYU-Idaho informed the community that Sound Check will be the quartet starring in the winter’s Barbershop Music Festival. The festival will be held Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center.

“All four member(s) of the quartet harmonize with the Barbershop Harmony Society and the Saltires Barbershop Chorus based in Salt Lake City. Member Jimmy Schofield is also a graduate from BYU-Idaho,” according to the release.

Sound Check’s performances began in Salt Lake City, Utah. They have bounced around the Rocky Mountain region for the past 10 years.

Local performers, student groups and BYU-Idaho Men’s and Women’s choirs will also participate in the musical celebration.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Office online at tickets.byui.edu. Admission costs are $6 for students and $10 for the general public.