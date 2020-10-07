Testing BYU-Idaho’s newest drive-up

“No, it did not touch my brain,” said Coree Junion, a sophomore studying elementary education, who was recently tested for COVID-19.

The significant part of Junion’s story is not simply getting tested, but how and where.

Express Labs is a local laboratory dedicated to providing quick and easy test results for the community. They recently set up a drive-up testing site at the Student Health & Counseling Center on BYU-Idaho’s campus.

According to the Student Health Center website, “Testing is for current infection only and is collected by (a) nasal swab. The test site is located at 100 SHC in Rexburg.”

The Health Center describes the process saying, “to be tested, simply drive up to the collection center and present your photo ID and insurance information. Once registration is complete, a sample will be collected, and you will be on your way.”

A concern among students and the community surrounding the COVID-19 test is the nasal swab reaches so far up the nose that it swabs the brain.

“It wasn’t even bad,” Junion said. “It’s literally just a cotton swab. It’s not as bad as people say.”

Sarah Knorpp, a freshman studying sociology, also recently tested via the Health Center’s drive-up.

“It takes five minutes,” Knorpp said. “They give you a paper afterward and tell you you have to quarantine for 24-72 hours while waiting for your test results.”

According to BYU-I, as of October 4, there are 88 cases between students and employees and a total of 225 cases across Madison County.

There are many things students can do to help prevent the spread of the virus, and testing is an option for any students who believe they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

If you are experiencing the following, BYU-I recommends you go to the drive-up testing center:

— Cough.

—Fever.

—Shortness of breath.

— Congestion.

— Sore throat.

— Body aches.

— Upset stomach.

Drive-up testing is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit the BYU-I Student Health Center website.