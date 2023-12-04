Zeke Gregory Best, a 10-month-old baby whose father is accused of kidnapping him after killing the boy’s mother, was found dead Saturday morning.

East Idaho News reported that hunters called police to report a man in a sleeping bag on the side of Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the caller stated the man was naked and making “odd” statements.

When Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they identified him as Jeremy Best, a man police were searching for all day Friday after he allegedly killed his wife, Kali Jean Randall, Thursday night and abducted Zeke Best. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Zeke Best early Friday morning.

Deputies secured Jeremy Best and put him in a patrol car until an ambulance arrived to treat him for possible injuries.

Afterward, they located Jeremy Best’s black Chevy SUV nearby before locating a deceased Zeke Best. East Idaho News says it’s unclear whether he was found in or outside the SUV.

The boy’s body will be taken to Boise for a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Jeremy Best is now booked in the Bonneville County jail for the outstanding homicide warrant out of Teton County.

On Thursday, Jeremy Best walked into the Swan Valley General Store completely nude. On surveillance video, he was seen slouching over the counter and grabbing a cigarette before several people escorted him out. After Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies arrived, he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a medical and mental health evaluation. He was discharged Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:40 p.m.,Teton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Best home in Victor in response to a call in which the dispatcher heard arguing on the line. When deputies arrived, they found Kali Jean Randall dead.