A Teton County sheriff’s deputy living in Rexburg was arrested for indecent exposure Friday.

Troy Lester Dameron, 53, turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Friday night in response to a warrant issued for his arrest, reported East Idaho News.

Court documents say that on Aug. 25 Dameron allegedly entered the Teton County emergency dispatch room and made several sexual comments before going into the restroom. From there he exposed himself to a female employee “in plain view.”

Dameron pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The matter was investigated by a special agent from the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a Caribou County detective.

Dameron is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor and if convicted he faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.