On Saturday, thousands of runners will come together to participate in the annual Teton Dam Marathon to commemorate anniversary of the dam collapse. Runners can choose between a 5K, 10K, a half-marathon and a full marathon.

The races will start at different locations around Rexburg with multiple race stations along the way staffed with volunteers to provide first aid and water.

The race allows the participants to take in the scenery of eastern Idaho while running through the rural areas with steep hills and flat areas.

The Teton River Dam was built to control the amount of water after winter and to help support agriculture. After a heavy winter, it collapsed on June 5, 1976, causing a major flood that struck several communities in eastern Idaho and cost $2 billion in damage. It destroyed thousands of houses and killed 11 people and 15,000 livestock. 80% of the Rexburg and Hibbard area structures were damaged, affecting the lives of thousands within a day.

As the tragedy hit, the community came together to aid and support each other.

“This tragedy was turned into triumph by the victims’ own faith and courage and by an outpouring of aid by many volunteers,” according to Rexburg Races website

The flood’s aftermath resulted in former BYU-Idaho President Henry B. Eyring making the campus available to everyone in need, serving hundreds of people and giving out 386,000 free meals.

The race is set to start between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Roads will be closed to ensure the runners‘ safety and will open up again after the marathon. On-lookers can stand along the sides of the race to cheer on the runners.