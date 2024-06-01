Ground was broken for the Teton River Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday morning.

“This is yet another sign of the miraculous things that are happening in the world today and in the Church,” said BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III, who was present at the event.

According to building plans, the three-story 130,000 square foot temple will stand on the chosen 16.6-acre site. The Teton River Temple will be on the same street as the Rexburg Idaho Temple, just three miles to the north, which will be the first time that two temples will be located on the same street.

General Authority Seventy and Second Counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency Elder Ricardo P. Gimenez presided over the event.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony was limited. Members and friends of the Church were able to view the groundbreaking ceremony via live stream.

“The talks were all centered on what the temples are all about and our relationship with Christ,” said former BYU-Idaho faculty member, Marc Skinner. “This will probably take three years to see it come out of the ground, and I’ve got three years to prepare myself to be ready.”

According to Sister Jennifer Meredith there is already a waiting list of students who want to work in the new temple.

Since the construction of the new temple won’t be finished for another couple years, President Meredith jokingly advised students at BYU–I not to delay their graduation for the chance to work at the new temple.

President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple during the October 2021 General Conference.

“I think it’s going to be a training job for the students that are here,” said Skinner. “I think the Lord is doing this because he needs to train this generation to do what they will be asked to do.”

This will be the nineth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho and the second in the city of Rexburg. Once the Teton River Idaho Temple is dedicated, Rexburg will be the smallest city in the world to have two temples. Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,200 congregations.

Find more information about the Teton River Idaho Temple here.