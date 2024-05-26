Construction crews continue to work hard as the date for the Teton River Idaho Temple groundbreaking approaches. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m., by invitation only.

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Second Counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency, will preside.

According to a news release, the temple will sit on a 16.6-acre site located at 1565 N 2nd East Street, in Rexburg, across the street from Walmart. It will be three-stories tall and 100,000 square feet.

The new temple will be located on the same street as the Rexburg Idaho Temple, just three and a half miles north. This will be the first time that two temples will be located on the same street, according to President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Teton River temple will be significantly larger than any temple built in over 40 years.

As the home of Rexburg and BYU-Idaho, Madison County has 23 stakes, making it the county with the most stakes in Idaho.

