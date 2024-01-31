Texas Roadhouse in Ammon held its reopening on Monday, Jan 29 after a fire damaged the building at the beginning of the month.

The doors opened at 4 p.m. to a line of guests that stretched around the corner.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes” offered Texas Roadhouse customers various flavors of bite-sized bundt cakes. There was also free face painting for those waiting in line.





“It feels like nothing changed,” said Xiomara Schultz, an employee at Texas Roadhouse. “It’s like we never left… There’s good people here and management is really understanding.”

The restaurant had a soft opening over the weekend, but the official opening was at 4 p.m. on Monday.

“When I come here, everybody is always in such a good mood and so excited to see each other,” said Lysett Swensen, an employee of four years.

Texas Roadhouse is now open to all community members.