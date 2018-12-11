Thank you, and goodbye

Sharing is caring!











So this is it. This is my last article I will ever write for the Scroll (hopefully). During my five and a half semesters with the Scroll (I joined halfway through a semester as a reporter), I had the chance to write over 60 articles and edited hundreds of others.

I’ve covered a variety of topics over the semesters. Some I cared about and others not so much. I chose what I wrote about for the most part, but there are some things I never got around to writing about. Here are some of those things.

Reminder: This is an OPINION column, not a news article.

The Confederate Flag: The OG Participation Trophy

In 2017, the white nationalist Unite the Right rally took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. During the rally, a self-professed neo-Nazi and white supremacist terrorist James Alex Fields, Jr. rammed his car into counter protesters, injuring 35 people and killing Heather Heyer. Fields was convicted of first degree murder on December 7 and has federal hate crime charges pending against him.

The confederate statue in Charlottesville is still up, and a decision won’t be made about it’s future until January. Personally, I don’t understand why people want statues of people who betrayed the United States and formed their own country in order to keep slaves.

For proof, I offer the Confederate Constitution, the Confederate States declarations of succession and Confederate vice president Alexander H. Stephens’ Cornerstone Speech where he said, “Our new Government is founded upon exactly (this idea); its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and moral condition.” It does not get clearer, and more racist, than that.

I know the main argument about preserving Confederate monuments is about protecting history and heritage. Those people should really Google if museums are a thing. Monuments are made in order to celebrate moments and people in history. We should not celebrate traitors to the U.S., especially ones that fought for the racist cause of keeping slavery.

These monuments are, at best, participation trophies of traitors to the United States and, at worse, symbols of racism from our past that white supremacists can’t let go of.

Also, there are no fine Nazis or fine people marching with Nazis. Also, if someone doesn’t stand up against racism or any form of evil when they see it happening, they’re cowards and no better than the white moderate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote about in his Letter From a Birmingham Jail.

How Journalism works

We do not need your permission to quote you if you voluntarily give us information or say something in front of us.

All news organizations write news articles — an article with no opinion/editorializing — and opinion articles. The Scroll currently writes three types of opinion articles; editorials, dissensions and columns.

An editorial is an opinion article that one editor writes representing the thoughts and opinions of the editorial board. The board votes on the article, and if one or more person disagrees with the article, that person dissents and writes a dissension article. A column is an opinion article that an editor writes representing their own opinion and no one else’s on the Scroll editorial board.

Also, we appreciate everyone’s comments, both positive and negative. We want people to comment and share their thoughts on what we write, be it good or bad.

BYU-I, it’s been real

My time here at BYU-Idaho has been filled with ups a downs, like every student here. I’ve met some of the greatest people here and dealt with some of the harshest racism in my life. However, when it comes to my memories here, the good will always outweigh the bad. I’ll remember that BYU-I helped me find what I’m passionate about. I’ll remember the late nights out with friends goofing off while procrastinating on homework. Probably should’ve done less of that.

One of the greatest blessings I had while studying here was working for the Scroll. I made some great friends and learned more there than in most of my classes throughout my college career. It wasn’t easy, and I definitely wasn’t perfect, but it was all worth it in the end.

However, the most important thing to happen here for me was meeting and marrying my wife. If nothing else comes out of my time here at BYU-I, then the four and a half years here would have still been worth it. So BYU-I, and everyone I interacted with here, thank you, and goodbye.