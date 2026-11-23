On Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m., Rexburg Cultural Arts is hosting a celebration at the Rexburg Tabernacle.

This event will include one hour of live music. There is no price for admission, but donations to the Tabernacle Legacy Fund are encouraged. The community choir will be conducted by BYU-Idaho faculty member Paul Busselburg.

According to Rexburg.org, the choir will consist of over 50 accomplished singers from the area. The choir has been rehearsing since mid-October with Busselburg.

Conductor Mark Busselburg. Image Credit: BYU Idaho.

Busselburg conducts the Men’s Chorus, directs the Opera Workshop and teaches voice classes at BYUI.

According to BYUI's Website, "He has been heard in solo performances with the Santa Fe Opera, Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Symphony, Southwestern Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, Buffalo Philharmonic, as well as the Bach Societies of Houston, Texas and Rockford, Illinois".

A historical picture of the inside of the Rexburg Tabernacle. Image Credit: Rexburg Cultural Arts.

"One thing that is different this year is that the Tabernacle has just been opened again after receiving a totally new HVAC system! After decades and decades of functioning with just the old boiler heating system to manage temperature, the Tabernacle now has a brand new system that includes heat and air conditioning. The building has been closed since March 2026 for these renovations, so it's super exciting to be in the Tabernacle again," said Heidi Pyper, music specialist of the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department.

According to Wikipedia, the historic Rexburg Tabernacle has stood on Center Street for over 100 years. The building has served as a civic center since it was sold to the City of Rexburg in 1980.

According to the City of Rexburg's website, "The City has since utilized the Tabernacle to host performances and community events. Its unique domed ceiling design provides exquisite acoustics that are acclaimed by performers and spectators alike."