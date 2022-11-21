Home Features Thanksgiving unto the Savior
Features

Thanksgiving unto the Savior

By Allison Plummer
0
227

The third Thursday in November always marks Thanksgiving in the United States. The holiday revolves around the idea of gratitude. On social media, people have started countdowns to the holiday by posting something they are grateful for every day.

Even though Thanksgiving is not an overtly religious holiday, practicing gratitude helps people draw closer to Christ. Danny Ricks, a professor of religion at BYU-Idaho, shared a story from the Book of Mormon he feels highlights the intersection of gratitude and the Savior.

“I love when Christ comes to the Americas,” Ricks said. “The whole place is torn up, but when Christ comes in the scene there is peace. 3 Nephi 10:10 states, ‘And the earth did cleave together again, that it stood; and the ​​​mourning​, and the weeping, and the wailing of the people who were spared alive did cease; and their mourning was turned into joy, and their lamentations into the ​​​praise​ and thanksgiving unto the Lord Jesus Christ, their Redeemer.’ As soon as Jesus gets there, the weeping and wailing stops and mourning is turned to joy and thanksgiving. This is the effect of Jesus. When he is in our lives and we recognize it, we will feel peace and thanksgiving.”

This Thanksgiving, as many students travel home to families or host Friendsgiving at their college homes, remembering that this time is more than a break from classes is important.

“‘The depth and the willingness with which we serve is a direct reflection of our gratitude,'” Ricks said, quoting Elder Gordon Watts. “The Book of Mormon is filled with examples of people who come to Christ and show their faith in and gratitude for Christ through righteous action.”

Gratitude is listed in Preach My Gospel as one of many Christ-like attributes. This holiday, looking for ways to further develop this attribute and seeking for ways to learn more about how Christ utilized it in his ministry, can help us to draw closer to Him and truly become His disciples.

Previous articleSenate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage
Next articleBYU-I students feel charity as they understand religious diversity
Allison Plummer
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Dalton Parkinson premieres short film ‘Below’ at Senior Showcase

Amberleigh Broker - 0
The Communication Department Senior Showcase gave students like Dalton Parkinson the opportunity to demonstrate the growth and talents gained during their time at BYU-Idaho.
Read more
Features

BYU-I students feel charity as they understand religious diversity

Erika Cook - 0
With the variety of students and backgrounds at BYU-I, Religion 100 offers opportunities for sharing religious beliefs.
Read more
Features

CPR classes available through Madison Memorial

Itavi Stearns - 0
Madison Memorial Hospital offers CPR classes to prepare and educate community members for medical emergencies.
Read more

Most Popular

Dalton Parkinson premieres short film ‘Below’ at Senior Showcase

Features Amberleigh Broker - 0
The Communication Department Senior Showcase gave students like Dalton Parkinson the opportunity to demonstrate the growth and talents gained during their time at BYU-Idaho.
Read more

BYU-I students feel charity as they understand religious diversity

Features Erika Cook - 0
With the variety of students and backgrounds at BYU-I, Religion 100 offers opportunities for sharing religious beliefs.
Read more

Thanksgiving unto the Savior

Features Allison Plummer - 0
Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to grow in our capacity to show gratitude for many things, including our Savior.
Read more

Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage

Projects Mario Miguel - 0
The United States Senate got the bipartisan support it needed to advance a bill to codify same-sex and interracial marriage into federal law.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Dalton Parkinson premieres short film ‘Below’ at Senior Showcase

    Features Amberleigh Broker - 0
    The Communication Department Senior Showcase gave students like Dalton Parkinson the opportunity to demonstrate the growth and talents gained during their time at BYU-Idaho.
    Read more

    BYU-I students feel charity as they understand religious diversity

    Features Erika Cook - 0
    With the variety of students and backgrounds at BYU-I, Religion 100 offers opportunities for sharing religious beliefs.
    Read more

    Thanksgiving unto the Savior

    Features Allison Plummer - 0
    Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to grow in our capacity to show gratitude for many things, including our Savior.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Dalton Parkinson premieres short film ‘Below’ at Senior Showcase

    Features Amberleigh Broker - 0
    The Communication Department Senior Showcase gave students like Dalton Parkinson the opportunity to demonstrate the growth and talents gained during their time at BYU-Idaho.
    Read more

    BYU-I students feel charity as they understand religious diversity

    Features Erika Cook - 0
    With the variety of students and backgrounds at BYU-I, Religion 100 offers opportunities for sharing religious beliefs.
    Read more

    Thanksgiving unto the Savior

    Features Allison Plummer - 0
    Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to grow in our capacity to show gratitude for many things, including our Savior.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv