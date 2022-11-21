Thanksgiving unto the Savior

The third Thursday in November always marks Thanksgiving in the United States. The holiday revolves around the idea of gratitude. On social media, people have started countdowns to the holiday by posting something they are grateful for every day.

Even though Thanksgiving is not an overtly religious holiday, practicing gratitude helps people draw closer to Christ. Danny Ricks, a professor of religion at BYU-Idaho, shared a story from the Book of Mormon he feels highlights the intersection of gratitude and the Savior.

“I love when Christ comes to the Americas,” Ricks said. “The whole place is torn up, but when Christ comes in the scene there is peace. 3 Nephi 10:10 states, ‘And the earth did cleave together again, that it stood; and the ​​​mourning​, and the weeping, and the wailing of the people who were spared alive did cease; and their mourning was turned into joy, and their lamentations into the ​​​praise​ and thanksgiving unto the Lord Jesus Christ, their Redeemer.’ As soon as Jesus gets there, the weeping and wailing stops and mourning is turned to joy and thanksgiving. This is the effect of Jesus. When he is in our lives and we recognize it, we will feel peace and thanksgiving.”

This Thanksgiving, as many students travel home to families or host Friendsgiving at their college homes, remembering that this time is more than a break from classes is important.

“‘The depth and the willingness with which we serve is a direct reflection of our gratitude,'” Ricks said, quoting Elder Gordon Watts. “The Book of Mormon is filled with examples of people who come to Christ and show their faith in and gratitude for Christ through righteous action.”

Gratitude is listed in Preach My Gospel as one of many Christ-like attributes. This holiday, looking for ways to further develop this attribute and seeking for ways to learn more about how Christ utilized it in his ministry, can help us to draw closer to Him and truly become His disciples.