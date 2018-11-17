Thanksgiving with The Lions

This Thanksgiving Season the St. Anthony Lion’s Club is holding its 21st Thanksgiving Dinner at the South Fremont Junior High School cafeteria.

The dinner was originally run by a small family and gave the job to the St. Anthony Lion’s Club after the dinner became too big for them to handle. The club has been hosting the dinner for the past 16 years.

The Lion’s Club is an organization worldwide that comes together to serve those around them. According to the Lion’s Club website, it is one of the biggest service organizations in the world. It began over 100 years ago and has been holding strong. A service the international club provides is helping to find a cure to blindness and macular degeneration.

Lyndon Rinehart Sr., the previous Lion’s club president, is the father of the current Lion’s club President, Lyndon Rinehart Jr.

“We provide fundraisers and we felt this would be a good way to give back to the community,” said Rinehart Sr. in behalf of the St. Anthony Lion’s club.

Lion’s Club serves their communities in many ways including providing elementary age students with dictionaries and thesauruses as well as hosting holiday meals including the Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers within the community always come to help. Many do their service through cooking, serving, cleaning, and setting up the event. Many of those volunteers are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to some of the Lion’s Club members. A lot of the volunteers merely show up and offer their assistance at the event itself.

Rinehart Sr. said all are invited to attend the dinner and many who attend vary from the single elderly, homeless and parents that no longer have children living with them. “It gives them someplace to come with other people and enjoy themselves,” Rinehart Sr. said.

Those attending are served food at their tables so that no one will have to stand in line to get their food.

Students of BYU-Idaho are also given the opportunity to attend whether it be to help serve or to eat and enjoy themselves with a Thanksgiving Dinner this coming Thanksgiving on Nov. 22.