The 12 days of college stocking stuffers

Christmas is right around the corner, and many college students will be heading home for the holidays. Not knowing what gifts would be right for someone can be an almost painful experience.

Here is Scroll’s guide to 12 easy gift ideas for any college student.

Ramen Cooker

For better or for worse, ramen and college students go together like Oreos and milk.

Ramen is easily one of the most popular foods among college students due to its affordability and quick preparation. Surely, having a specialized microwaveable ramen-shaped Tupperware will make this quick meal more seamless.

Egg Cooker

Eggs are a staple for breakfast. Unfortunately, things can get messy when you’re in a hurry to catch your early morning science class.

Just like the ramen cooker, a microwave egg cooker is sure to make things easy and allow for an on-the-go breakfast.

Organizer Bag

Whether you’re a gamer or not, keeping your cords and extra peripherals can sometimes be a pain in the behind when you’re just throwing loose cords in a bag.

Luckily, an organizer bag for your cables and electronic accessories is sure to be useful and save a possible trip to your college’s lost and found.

Personal Fan

Whether you’re typing a lot and have sweaty hands or enjoy a nice calming breeze at night, investing in a little fan is sure to be a beloved stocking stuffer for a college kid.

Head Massager

Who wouldn’t want a free massage?

“A head massage may help relieve stress and reduce tension,” According to Healthline. “It may also ease migraine or headache pain, lower blood pressure, improve circulation to your head and neck, and promote hair growth.

Microwave Soup Mug

Winter semester is right around the corner and, depending on where you live, the weather is sure to be a tad chilly if it isn’t already.

A microwave soup mug is a simple and effective way to warm your day, and a grand hand warmer as well.

Toothbrush Holder

Toothbrushes can be a pesky mess when sharing counter space with several other roommates.

To best maximize space and prevent your toothbrush from hitting the floor, pick up a toothbrush holder to give to a friend in need.

Sticky Notes

I know this may sound a little cliche, but sticky notes can be a college kid’s best friend — even in the digital age.

Writing something down is proven to improve your memory, according to the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition (IPAN) at Deakin University.

Cookbook

Whether it’s a store-bought cookbook or your family’s special recipes, give your special someone at college a cookbook to make cooking simpler and tastier than the average peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Portable Reading Lamp

Late nights are common for many college students. Shed a little light on someone’s school work by stuffing that stocking with a portable reading lamp that can clip onto most books. Never again will you suffer from late-night eye strain.

Tool Pen

Someday, you might be in a situation where you need a screwdriver to fix something you shouldn’t have messed with.

Instead of calling apartment maintenance, fix it yourself with a multi-tool pen. Do your homework and Fix-it Felix yourself all at once!

Wool Socks

Winter is already here, and staying warm can be a constant battle. Socks might seem like a boring gift, but make them wool and you’ve got a small investment to survive Rexburg’s frigid winters.

Keep your little toes comfy and warm with some wool socks. They’re cheap and will last you for years and is one of the greatest and least expensive investments on this list.