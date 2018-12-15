Sharing is caring!











Finals are just around the corner. These tests come with a lot of work and a lot of memes. To help with those pesky tests, here are the 12 stages of finals as told by the internet.

Stage 1 – Procrastination: Only a few more days until finals. You should probably study, but that new show on Netflix is begging to be binge watched.

When your final is in a few hours and instead of studying you look up #FinalsMemes #smh pic.twitter.com/F8ptzNxd9K — Monty Brinckman (@montyjbsmith) April 29, 2014

Stage 2 – Extreme studying. Finals have caught up so you go on a 24-hour studying spree to make up for lost time.

Happy finals week! Study hard and good luck on all of your finals. Only five more days till winter break! #UVUPRSSA #UVUPRcrew #finalsweek pic.twitter.com/NSTueliHqd — UVU PRSSA (@UVUPRSSA) December 10, 2018

Stage 3 – Fear: Dread seeps in and you have a haunting feeling all the studying was for nothing.

Stage 4 – Insanity: Fear, stress and sleep deprivation give way to madness.

Stage 5 – Motivation: Insanity passes and you fill your head with compliments and motivation to compensate for poor preparation.

Sometimes you need a little extra motivation for #finals. Good luck this week! pic.twitter.com/zyMTyXmgFE — UNI College of Business Administration (@UNIBusiness) December 10, 2018

Stage 6 – Return to fear: Testing begins and fear and stress return.

When you read the first question on your final and you know it’s over. #finals pic.twitter.com/TvS6PpeXXc — Hannah Lawson (@H_Law20) December 4, 2018

Stage 7 – Game time: Stress passes and you get to work.

Stage 8 – Momentary peace: A feeling of euphoria and joy as you complete your final tests.

Best of luck to all students taking their finals this week! You’ve got this! #AngeloState #Finals pic.twitter.com/qQHAUddeWb — Angelo Greek Life (@AngeloGreekLife) December 10, 2018

Stage 9 – Disillusion: Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to a disillusioned view of finals.

Get ready for next week my college buddies #finalsmemes pic.twitter.com/o9rKYcIzVb — Casey DeLucenay (@kcdelucenay) April 24, 2015

Stage 10 – Hatred shifts: Fear and hate turn from the tests to the test givers.

Stage 11 – Plotting: You make plans to wreak your revenge.

Stage 12 – Freedom: Moment of truth. Generally followed by relaxation and joy.

When you finish a final & you know you aced it! #FinalsWeek #YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/HNUB3a2cwA — Oklahoma City Univ. (@OKCU) May 2, 2017