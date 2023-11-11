The first step to overcoming addiction is normally the hardest. Those struggling are filled with shame and embarrassment, and sometimes they believe sitting with a group of people who learn about their struggles causes their feelings to increase. But through the 12 Step Addiction Recovery Program, attendees can find hope through Jesus Christ.

On Friday, a senior studying communication, Makayla Harris, hosted her senior project, an event called 12 Steps Closer. Her goal was to bring awareness to the Church’s addiction recovery program.

The speakers were instructors of the Church program, a BYU-Idaho marriage and family studies professor and two former participants of the program. Each shared stories about the impact of addictions in either their lives or the lives of others. They also talked about the hope that comes through the program as participants allow Christ to work in them.

“I love how the use of the Atonement and Jesus Christ’s love for us is really prominent in the program,” said Isabelle Routson, a freshman studying sociology, who attended the event. “It really shows how anything’s possible with Christ.”

The speakers were accompanied by a special musical number, a duet of Shawna Edwards’ composed song, “The Miracle.” The song talks about the miracles that come through Jesus Christ.

Those seeking help for any addiction can visit the Twelve Step Addiction Recovery website.

As the meeting ended, Harris closed with her testimony.

“God is a God of miracles,” Harris said.