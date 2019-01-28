The 5 Browns: Creating beauty from tension

Sharing is caring!











The 5 Browns, a family of pianists, will perform on Friday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. See below for ticket information.

Creating beauty from tension

When a single piano key is pressed, it exerts tens of thousands of pounds of pressure on the strings. Multiply that tension by 1,150 strings, and you begin to catch a glimpse of the magnitude of the Brown siblings’ music.

On Friday, The 5 Browns will unleash the tension of five Steinway grand pianos to create a concord of classical music.

When they perform, this family of piano prodigies tells their story — the story of the sexual abuse the three girls suffered from their father as children.

Through their music, they release the tension of a dark past and replace it with beauty and bravery.

Picking up the piano

Some parents would get a headache just thinking about five young children playing the piano at the same time. In the Brown family, however, this was a common practice.

Around age 3, each of the Browns began to practice the piano regularly. Over the years their talent grew exponentially. By age 9, each of the Browns had performed with a major symphony orchestra.

The 5 Browns are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have performed in the Conference Center on numerous occasions.

This is an excerpt from The 5 Browns About Us page:

The 5 Browns – Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae – all attended New York’s Juilliard School. In fact, they became the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously. The quintet enjoyed their first wave of critical attention in February 2002 when People magazine dubbed them the “Fab Five” at about the same time they were featured on Oprah and 60 Minutes. The 5 Browns have released 3 CDs that each went to #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart. The New York Post has proclaimed: “One family, five pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years…When these kids do Rachmaninoff, they’ll make you forget about Marshall amps.”

Digging Through the Darkness

Perhaps their greatest achievement lies in their bravery to disclose the details and show the scars that came as a result of sex abuse.

Melody, Deondra and Desirae Brown were repeatedly sexually abused by their father before the age of 14. Each they were alone in this until 2007, when the sisters finally discovered that they had all been abused.

Once the siblings knew of the abuse, they still remained silent to the public until May 2010, when they decided to reach out to officials. In 2011, their father, Keith Brown, was incarcerated.

Knowing their complex life story would serve as a beacon to many, The 5 Browns made the collective decision to tell their story to the world by making a public documentary.

Digging Through the Darkness by Ben Niles is in the final production process. Below is the trailer from the documentary web page.

Come and see

This Friday, come and see as their 50 fingers fly across piano keys. Witness the siblings that have played together and stayed together. Hear the beauty in the tension.

Click here to buy employee and student tickets. Click here to buy community tickets. Floor and red seats are $8 for BYU-Idaho students and $16 for general public. Bleachers are $6 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for general public. No children under 4. Classroom dress.