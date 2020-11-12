The Adventures of attending the MTC online

“Don’t tell anyone I said this but sometimes I take naps in between classes, said Andrew Ward.

Elder Ward has been attending the online missionary training center. Elder Ward was originally called to serve in the México Mérida Mission but has since been temporarily reassigned to the Washington DC North Mission. Elder Ward started the online MTC on Sept. 15 and left for Washington D.C., on Oct. 27.

“Originally I was called to the Mexico MTC, but the closer it got to my day to report, I pretty much expected to get a notice of online MTC training,” Elder Ward said.

Even though Elder Ward wanted to the MTC in person, he said he would be happy either way.

“When I finally received the notice that I was doing online MTC, I was like ‘Well, everybody else is doing this,’ and honestly, everyone was disappointed and wanted to go to the MTC, but you know that is just how it is. I wasn’t too disappointed,” Elder Ward said.

Everyday Elder Ward woke up at 6:30 a.m. and studied the scriptures by himself and with his online companion. At 7:30 a.m. he had a three-hour class and then another class at 4:30 p.m.

Elder Ward decided the agenda between and after classes and usually, it involved reading scriptures, talking to other missionaries, and spending time with his family.

“One of my favorite activities I like to do in my free time is hanging out with my family,” said Elder Ward.

Elder Ward is extremely grateful for the extra time he has been able to spend with his family.

“Most of the preparation I did was on the missionary portal,” Ward said. “For anyone about to enter the MTC, I would suggest studying Preach My Gospel especially if you are serving in a foreign language. I feel like this would have helped me a lot.”