BYU-Idaho hosted its 19th annual “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” on Saturday.

This year’s theme was “Christmas Around the World” and the cast of 300 performers was joined by Adassa, a singer-songwriter and an actress in Disney’s “Encanto.”

The concert featured 18 vocal, orchestral and dance performances from BYU-I and the surrounding community.

“(The concert) sets the tone and reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Amanda Kingsford, who comes to the concert every year and whose favorite Christmas song is Silent Night. “They always focus on the Savior and the love he has for us.”

BYU-I students from different countries told stories and cultural traditions surrounding how they celebrate Christmas. They performed dances and songs from cultures around the world including Norway, Ukraine and Colombia.

“I liked how (the performance) included so many different cultures, because BYU-Idaho has so many cultures from around the world, and I thought the performance was representative of that,” said Sherrie Heywood.

Heywood and her husband, Lawrence, have been coming to the concert for four years and their favorite Christmas song is O Holy Night.

After one of Adassa’s musical numbers, she told the audience she wanted to go off script for a moment. She proceeded to take her microphone to members of the audience and asked them to tell her a little bit about themselves. Adassa then advised the college students in the audience to remember why they are doing everything they are doing, even if it is just working.

Preston Baumgart, a dancer in the concert, described how, despite being the guest performer of the show, Adassa showed constant humility throughout preparing for the performance. Baumgart performed in two of the dance numbers, including as one of Adassa’s backup dancers.

Throughout the performance, there were moments that left the audience laughing including an organ arrangement of “Hark the Herald Angles Sing” — which the organist played large sections of with his feet — and advice Adassa gave on how to cope with missing your mom’s cooking at college.

There were prominent moments of reverence, as well. Baumgart described how the performance focused on Jesus Christ and invited the spirit during the songs, even the high-energy numbers.

“Everyone works together to bring in the spirit and display the talents that everyone has,” Baumgart said.