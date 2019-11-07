The Annual Organ Festival: Experience the organ ‘in a new light’

The 16th Annual Organ Festival will take place on Nov. 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Snow Building’s Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall.

According to BYU-Idaho’s website, the festival features music written over the last four centuries on the Ruffatti pipe organ.

“This event puts the organ in a new light,” said Daniel Kerr, the director of organ performance. “We often view the organ as background music to hymns. You can expect much more than that with this event.”

The organ is at the center of the show, displaying to audience members its “unique and wonderful features and sounds.”

“We certainly hope that those who attend will have uplifted spirits and find grounding in a crazy world through the music,” Kerr said.

The Organ Festival is the result of several months of preparation from about 10 students.

“There is no better feeling than playing the organ,” said Caleb Lyons, a sophomore studying music. “You feel very powerful one moment and super beautiful the next moment through playing and listening to the organ.”

Kerr said there is a difference between the music at the Organ Festival and the organ music people hear at church services.

“Some might ask, ‘Why would I want to attend an organ concert and listen to prelude music?'” Kerr said. “But this isn’t that. This is livelier, more intense music on an instrument much more grandiose than people are accustomed to hearing at church.“

The Barrus Concert Hall contains several built-in microphones, allowing “a focus on the music and the spirit that it brings,” Kerr said.

“If you’ve never heard this particular instrument in the concert hall, you will be blown away,” Kerr said.

All students are welcome to attend the Organ Festival with free admission.