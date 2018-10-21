A student-taught workshop is bringing the art of capoeira to BYU-Idaho. Capoeira is a dance-like martial art that originated in Brazil.

According to Capoeira World, capoeira was brought to Brazil by slaves and continued after slavery was abolished in 1888. Slaves used the dance-like appearance to hide that they were training for combat and self-defense.

Capoeira was considered illegal for a time and any that chose to participate were arrested. Eventually a man named Mestre Bimba went to Brazilian authorities and convinced them it was a cultural activity.

Capoeira has continued and has become well known in other countries and are found in many universities through workshops.

Students have been teaching workshops for capoeira for several years at BYU-I. The first teacher taught for sixteen years before stopping. A few other students started the workshops up again after finding enjoyment. This is their first year teaching capoeira.

Travis Peterson, a senior studying web development, Christopher Meza, senior studying web design and development and Elizabeth Briggs, a junior studying economics, started the workshops once again after building up their own skills. The workshops are held in Ballroom C of the Manwaring Center every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Peterson said he first learned about capoeira on his mission in Brazil. He learned about the classes on campus and began to participate in them. He has been taking the workshops since 2014 and has studied in other locations such as the Utah Valley Capoeira in Orem, Utah.

“As a kid I always wanted to learn a martial art, but I never liked the idea of punching someone in the face or being punched in the face. With Capoeira you can learn the skills to injure somebody, but we have more learned how to convince someone to walk into your foot.” Peterson said.

Peterson said capoeira is martial arts mixed with yoga that uses the strategy of chess. The art requires technique, but consists mostly of kicks. It takes training and practice to become successful with the skills of capoeira.

In addition to learning the martial art, the workshops include learning some of the songs performed during the art. Instruments such as the pandeiro also known as a tambourine, some drums, and an instrument called the berimbau.

“They would use music to bring the group together.” Briggs said. Those attending have the chance to learn how to use these instruments as well use their hands to keep a beat. They are taught the words to the songs being used during the martial art.

Mestre Acordeon, an active capoeira master said, “The flame of this beautiful art is now in your hands. You can dampen it, you can burn yourself or your brothers and sisters, or, afraid of its heat, you can let go of it. I hope that you take good care of your capoeira and kindle this fire alive and powerful, enlightening your life.”

Students are invited to attend these workshops each week throughout the semester every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. to learn the art of capoeira and it’s music.