The audience of Unscripted

On Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m., the MC Little Theater held the first Unscripted show of the semester. Unscripted is an improv comedy group, where the cast members come up with scenes on the spot with suggestions from the audience.

Shawn Hillman, a junior studying web design and development, is a member of Unscripted and ensures that whoever comes to the show will be guaranteed a laugh.

“What makes it the funniest is that our players are truthful and the truth is hilarious,” Hillman said.

Unscripted is one of the four different comedy groups on campus along with Humor Code, Comic Frenzy and I-StandUp. Former Humor Code actor and writer, Brandon Beltran, a sophomore studying art, feels it is important to support all the comedy groups.

“Comedy is my favorite art form,” said Beltran. “Seeing others laugh and forget their troubles for a bit is beautiful to me, so going out to see a group who has the same intent but different execution not only gives me new ideas but puts a smile on my face.”

Beltran said he appreciates the group not only as a member of a comedy group but also as an audience member, and as someone who has attended an Unscripted show.

“This group is full of energy and enthusiasm; you can tell they’re having a blast and that energy goes right into the audience,” Beltran said. “Their ability to use what the audience gave them on the spot is impressive, and I was seriously bent over holding my gut from laughing sometimes,” said Beltran.

If you are interested in learning more or attending a show, you can visit the BYU-Idaho Events Calendar for more information.