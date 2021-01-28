The Basement hosts comedy show for students

The Basement, an event center in Rexburg, is hosting a stand-up comedy show Friday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Five comedians will perform for 20 minutes each. The audience will be required to pay a $5 admissions fee at the door, wear masks, and social distance. Doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Riley Bode, manager at The Basement said they started doing stand-up comedy shows in early 2020.

“We had Matt Gonzales come to an open-mic night, which normally people are just singing at, and he did a stand-up comedy bit,” Bode said. “It was really, really funny. So I asked him if he was interested in making it a show. He helped put the show together with some other students and they did a stand-up comedy night.”

This will be The Basement’s third comedy show.

Quinn Dexter, a senior majoring in environmental geoscience, will be one of the five comedians performing.

“It is definitely a different atmosphere than on campus but we still tailor to our audience, knowing it’s an LDS community,” Dexter said. “We’re not going to be vulgar, but it is a little less censored.”

Dexter originally got involved with stand-up comedy at I-Night five years ago and has been doing it ever since. He has performed over 55 shows in the last five years, including shows at The Basement and Righteous Slice in Rexburg.

Dexter enjoys sharing laughs and comedy with others.

“I think my favorite thing is just seeing so many happy people,” Dexter shared. “The whole atmosphere is just positive and exciting and kind of exhilarating.”

Visit The Basement for more information.