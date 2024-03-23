The NCAA had its annual “Selection Sunday” show Sunday where they revealed the seeding and matchups for this year’s March Madness basketball tournament. The tournament will begin later this week. With these revelations, comes a sports tradition loved by some and hated by others, the bracket.

Filling out a bracket is not too complicated. First, you look at a matchup between two teams and decide who you think will advance to the next round. As your bracket progresses, the number of teams narrows, and, eventually, you are left with only one team. That remaining team is the champion.

Jacob Adams, a fifth semester student at BYU-Idaho, expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament and bracket challenge.

“It’s a way for us to connect on that common basis of sports, and everybody has the same odds because, as the name says, it’s pure madness really,” Adams said.

People all over the country eagerly invite their friends to join their bracket group, often known as a “pool”, because they see it as a chance to bring sports and friends together. It’s almost like a social honor to be asked, “Hey, will you join my bracket pool?”

In workplaces, schools, homes and everywhere else, the typically sparse topics of conversation turn to one thing: everyone wants to know, “So, who did you pick in your bracket?”

For a sports junkie, just hearing the word “bracket” gets them fired up. They see it as a chance to showoff their knowledge to friends and loved ones. However, not everyone who fills out a bracket is a sports junkie.

Not everyone may know enough about college basketball to fill out a bracket. Some people want to fill one out, but they lack the understanding to do so.

These people might fear being ridiculed from colleagues for making the wrong pick in an obvious game, so they, instead, avoid the situation all together.

Rather than depriving themselves of enjoyment, there are a few basic rules they can follow that may help them overcome their fear.

The bracket is composed of four regions, each region having 16 teams. Each of the 16 teams in a region will have a little number, known as a seed, beside their name.

In general, the rule is if a team has a lower seed, then they had a good season. Whereas if the seed is higher, that team’s season was not as good. These teams are known as underdogs.

The tricky thing is that sometimes these underdog teams can be very talented and pull off what is called an upset. So, the seeds, though helpful, may be inaccurate.

Every year, there is an underdog team that pulls off a few major upsets. When this happens, that team captures the attention of the sports world and becomes the darling of the tournament. These are known as the “Cinderella” stories.

“I gotta say last year 2023. The San Diego State Aztecs were super fun to watch. I mean, nobody expects them to get even close to as far as they did. It was cool. I was living with a roommate who is a huge Aztec fan. And so it was cool to see him get excited,” said Adams, when asked what his favorite underdog team was.

According to the NCAA’s website, there have been at least 10 upsets in the past 15 tournaments. Since the tournament began its current format in 1985, there has been an average of 8.5 upsets yearly.

The tournament underdogs are unpredictable, which is why the word “Madness” in the title.

Since 1985, 11 and 12 seeds have upset rates of 38 and 35 percent respectively, making them the most common. Given that there are four 11’s and four 12’s every year, it is safe to assume that one or more of them will pull off an upset and advance.

If you are unsure which upsets to pick, there are countless experts on ESPN who make videos picking the upsets they think are most likely.

A few common things to look for in an upset team are veteran leadership, experience, an ability to score at a high clip and past success in the tournament. Any team that has these may pull off an upset against a high-quality team.