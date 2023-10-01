On Sept. 29, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze visited Salt Lake City for his, ‘The Be Funny Tour.’

Bargatze, originally from Nashville, Tennessee, is popular for his clean comedy. His fan base has grown as he now has two Netflix specials, “The Greatest Average American” and “The Tennessee Kid.” He’s also started a comedy show entitled, “Hello, World!” on Amazon Prime.

Bargatze had two comedians open for him at his Salt Lake City show. The show began with America’s Got Talent finalist, Gary Vider and stand-up comedian Joe Zimmerman. Bargatze followed with stories of donkeys jumping into pools and road trips with his dad.

Gage Hendricks, a junior studying accounting, attended the show with a group of friends. Hendricks learned about Bargatze after watching Bargatze’s comedy specials on Netflix.

“I think Nate is hilarious,” Hendricks said. “His demeanor is unique (and) is on point. He’s also clean which is really nice.”

The show lasted about an hour and a half. Bargatze’s next show is in Idaho Falls on Oct. 1 at the Mountain America Center.

“I thought the show was great,” Hendricks said. “He had all new material and I thought it was super funny.”