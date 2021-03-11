The Bloom Room puts the petal to the metal with flower truck

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but the flowers are here to stay.

Flowers ranging from roses to snapdragons will be available for purchase at The Bloom Room flower truck every week for the rest of the semester.

The Bloom Room is an on-campus flower shop run by students from the Flower Center class. Students can take the class as a practicum, where they earn a grade on Canvas for their participation in the shop.

Tricia Johnson, a BYU-Idaho faculty member teaching applied plant science, helped found the flower shop about four years ago. She wanted students to have a place where they could put their floral design skills to practical use.

Johnson says the idea for the flower truck came as a way to pick up business during the pandemic. Selling flowers from a truck rather than from the shop facilitates social distancing while also creating more publicity and exposure for The Bloom Room.

The flower truck made its first appearance on campus for Valentine’s Day weekend from Feb. 10-12.

“We had everything pulled out of the cooler,” said Kaela Hancock, the teacher’s assistant for the Flower Center class. “(Buckets of flowers) were just lining the hallways. We had tons of people. We probably got like 50 orders.”

Johnson said she hopes to have the truck out every Friday from about 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Bloom Room’s Instagram page, @byuibloomroom, will be posting updates as to where the truck will be parked. Some of the possible spots Johnson had in mind include heavily-trafficked areas such as outside the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and the Outdoor Resource Center.

While the flower selection on the truck is slightly limited due to space and weather restrictions, there is still a wide variety of options available for purchase. The Bloom Room students at the truck offer small prewrapped arrangements and single stems, as well as custom wraps.

“You can pick whatever flowers you want and they’ll put it together for you in a wrap,” Johnson said.

If customers are unable to visit the flower truck on Fridays or want to see what else the Flower Center has to offer, The Bloom Room is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Benson 144.