The bond between a man and his cat

Have you ever seen a cat ride a bike? For many BYU-Idaho students, the answer may be yes.

Brian Ward is a BYU-Idaho alumnus that majored in business. While a student at, he noticed a need for cheaper textbooks for students.

“You’d get a book on your booklist and it would be so expensive,” said Ward. “I found out that on the internet you could save quite a bit of money.”

This led to Ward using the skills he learned during his education at BYU-I{{daho}} to start selling books for a lower price than the university bookstore.

Ward’s co-worker is a Thor is a cat who rides around Rexburg with Ward on his bike or four-wheeler.

“The part that is unique is him staying,” Ward said.

Ward has spent years training Thor to stay with him on the handles of the bike, the four-wheeler, and even on his shoulders.

“The basis of our communication is,” Ward said, pausing to make a hissing noise. “And then he’ll look at me, and he knows he’s got to do something, and a lot of times it’s stay,” Ward said.

Thor joins Ward in many activities including skiing, skating, being on a boat, being pulled behind a boat, riding a dirt bike, rafting, fishing and participating in parades.

Ward believes that Thor may even be a big part of attracting business to Book Viking.

Overall, Thor and Ward have become a very recognizable pair in Rexburg, and for BYU-Idaho students. Book Viking will continue to sell books to BYU-Idaho Students, as well as riding four-wheelers for Rexburg’s enjoyment.