Vehicle booting and ticketing in Rexburg occur frequently. Students continue to get booted off-campus and ticketed on-campus. Parking space penalizations will likely increase on-campus considering BYU-Idaho has a larger student body than ever before. However, the university is taking steps to rectify the problem.

“Everywhere else in Idaho, a ticket has to proceed a boot which is then met with a tow truck,” said Nathan Stewart, a junior studying business finance. “The price is too high for a single incident. The argument is that they want to get the car off of the lot so they forcibly keep that car on the lot. There is almost no way to try to mitigate any fines through this legal loophole.”

According to title 49, section 1806 of Idaho State Code, owners of real estate property have the right to boot or remove unauthorized vehicles from their property. In order to be legally actionable, there have to be clearly posted signs or notices on or near the property in large print that indicate the vehicle will be booted or removed. The signs or posts also need to indicate the associated towing firm.

“The people who enforce the booting in Rexburg have no means of validating the duration a vehicle has been parked,” said Travis Wog, a junior studying mechanical engineering. “Rexburg booting in most cases has the outward appearance of financial exploitation of college students already in a tight financial situation. There are reasons for parking enforcement, however, the overpopulation of Rexburg housing has caused a transformation of the limited visitor parking.”

According to the enrollment statistics released by BYU-I, the fall track system consistently has the largest number of students on campus. For fall 2019 enrollment, there are 20,592 students here on campus. This marks a growth of 1.8% compared to fall 2018. This inevitably implies an influx of car traffic on campus.

There are 4,920 parking stalls on the BYU-I campus according to the University Parking Services survey. Approximately 55% of stalls are used during any given day. The competition for stall space clearly occurs in parking lots located close to campus buildings. As aforementioned, the school continues to take action to satisfy the parking demand.

The Oscar A. Kirkham building was found to be seismically unstable. It was recently demolished and in its place, the university is installing some landscaping, a new campus sign, and a new parking lot.