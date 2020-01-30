The Canyon String Quartet performs at BYU-Idaho

Around 80 individuals gathered in the Snow Recital Hall on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for a concert featuring the Canyon String Quartet.

The quartet consists of four musicians: Emily Rust and Molly Cowley on the violin, Nichelle Bowers on the viola and Sarah Arnesen on the cello.

According to the program, “The Canyon String Quartet was established in 2016. The quartet plays classical concert programs several times a year as well as gigs for formal events and weddings.”

As the concert began, the lights dimmed and the quartet walked onto the stage. The audience applauded as they sat in a semi-circle. The musicians glanced at each other simultaneously, took a breath and began playing.

“When I’m really stressed, I come and listen to music,” said Adrianna Johnson, a sophomore studying business management. “I loved the pieces that they chose, and I loved watching them work together: how they would breathe together, move together, their eye contact … It was beautiful to see that in music.”

After the quartet finished an arrangement, they stood and left for a brief break with the audience applauding each time they reentered the stage. As the quartet began a new piece, their arms moved quickly, at times moving in sync.

“I’ve been a fan of classical and contemporary music since I was little,” said Spencer Sanders, a sophomore studying communication. “I really enjoyed the quartet. I thought they did an incredible job expressing difficult emotions in a lyrical and beautiful way.”

At the end of the concert, an audience member stood and clapped as more audience members followed suit. The musicians smiled, bowed and left the stage with instruments in hand.