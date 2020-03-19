The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced additional updates to General Conference

For those wondering how general conference will work in April, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced adjustments to current plans.

“As we have seen the many changes around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made adjustments to missionary service, temple work, and the ways in which we gather and worship.

Recent days have brought new guidelines from experts around the world. After counseling as the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, we have felt it wise to modify further the format of our April 2020 general conference.

Each session will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The First Presidency will preside and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend. The music for the conference has been pre-recorded.

By making these adjustments, we feel we can assist those who are working to slow the spread and impact of this pandemic. We are grateful for them and continue to pray for them. We are touched by the many accounts we hear of ministering to those in need during these uncertain times. We pray for Heavenly Father’s choicest blessings upon you.

This will be a remarkable conference. Messages of truth, hope, and inspiration will prevail as we commemorate the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and seek to hear Him.”